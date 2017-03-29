Restaurant Road Trip: Feast to West Cafe

Do you ever feel like having breakfast food, even when it's not breakfast time?

At our next stop on the Restaurant Road Trip, you can do just that. A new restaurant in Westover is serving up country American fusion diner style food that customers are already raving about.

"When you come in here, you're going to get a big feast and we live in West Virginia in Westover. So, 'Feast to West,' and in the Middle of the Logo there's a skillet and it says 'to' in it. So it just kind of fits the All American Country Diner," said Todd Washburn, owner at Feast to West Cafe.

Feast to West Cafe is staffed with a team that has over 65 years of combined experience in the food business. The inspiration for the cafe comes from the popular Food Network Show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

"JL and I got together and watched a bunch of episodes and kind of put the pencil to the paper and thought we came up with a really cool eclectic menu," said Washburn.

The menu includes everything from chicken and waffles and eggs Benedict, to burgers and chicken salads.

"We've kind of touched all bases in an eclectic diner type way. And what we wanted to do also, we wanted to offer all that, breakfast lunch and dinner, and have a full bar, we thought we would make it unusual, I don't think anyone in the area is doing anything like that," said Washburn.

The menu isn't the only thing that's eclectic.

"We've got fun things at the bar, we've got the one legged lamp, we have Pittsburgh Steelers Footballs, we have cymbals, but mainly what we have is, right now we have about 75 license plates on the wall," said Washburn.

The plates are from all 50 states, and will soon be autographed by travelers passing through.

Customers officially become a part of the Feast to West family when they sign their very own coaster to be used at the bar.

"Every time he comes in, we throw his CD out there for him so he can use it as a coaster, and just feel at home," said Washburn.

"We talk to them, try to get to learn their name, if we don't know it already, it's just like waiting on friends," said Clark Massey, Bar Guru.

A favorite on the menu is the burgers.

"These are our killer burgers. They are a blend of ground chuck and brisket. We serve it with a knife because it's huge and you can's just eat it with your hands," said Kitchen Guru JL Holsberry.

"It's probably one of the best burgers I've had in Morgantown, by far," said Luigi Pagano.

You can find Feast to West Cafe at 750 Fairmont Road in Westover. Everything on the menu is under $15.



Feast to West is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.