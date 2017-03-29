Stonewall Resort Hosts Sexual Assault and Stalking Symposium

Stonewall Resort hosted the 17th Annual Sexual Assault and Stalking Symposium on Wednesday.



The West Virginia Foundation for Rape and Information Services trained several hundred first responders and professionals who assist with sexual assault and stalking victims. The workshops focused on topics like sexual assault, human trafficking, and pornography.

State Coordinator Nancy Hoffman said, "It's really critical that we stay current in our field because the work is changing, the predators are more advanced in terms of the types of victimization, using the internet, using technology to create some of these crimes and lure victims into vulnerable situations."

The resort will host a symposium for law enforcement and prosecutors investigating sexual assault cold cases on Thursday, March 30.