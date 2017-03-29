'Cinderella Project' Gives Girls The Prom of Their Dreams

Shelling out hundreds of dollars for prom dresses simply is not in the cards for many families, but the Cinderella Project is helping every girl go to prom, selling dresses for only five dollars.

"We have dresses, shoes, accessories, jewelry, everything that a young woman would need," said Cynthia Woodyard, Vice President of Public Affairs for WV Caring.

For more than a decade, WV Caring, formerly hospice care corporation, has hosted its Cinderella Project. The prom essentials are donated to resale stores in the Bellview area of Fairmont and Reedsville in Preston County, then offered at a deep discount. Dresses are sold for five dollars. Shoes and bags go for three dollars.

"I think it's great for our community. The young ladies are so excited. They've been coming in and eyeing the dresses and they're excited to try them on," said Deborah Markley, Bellview Resale Store Manager.

On Saturday, volunteers will model some of the donations. Then, girls will have the chance to take the dress of their dreams home with them.

"What's really nice is seeing the looks on their face when they find the perfect dress and know that they're not breaking the bank. A lot of mothers come with the young girls and they're trying them on and dresses are everywhere and shoes," Woodyard said.

The goal, employees said, is to make every girl feel like she is Cinderella.

"It's just exciting to see that their dreams can come true," Woodyard said.

Donations are still being accepted at both resale shops, where the Cinderella Project events will take place from 12-2 p.m.