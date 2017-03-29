New Clarksburg Police Officers Sworn In

Clarksburg will have new officers patrolling the streets soon.



Four new Clarksburg police officers were sworn in Wednesday.

The department is now up to 44 officers.

The majority of the new officers are natives to Clarksburg and said public service to their community has been a dream of theirs for many years.

Chief Robert Hilliard said the new officers will allow the department to have more of a presence in the community.

"Well with these four new officers sworn in, that brings our manpower up to 44 officers and that will help with getting more officers out in the community with the bike patrol and also with the task forces," said Chief Robert Hilliard.



