Harrison County Commission Continues Discussion of Increased Tax

Harrison County Commission continued discussions Wednesday about an increased tax for new home and land owners.

Realtors and farm owners talked about the increased tax benefiting the Farmland Protection Board.

The current tax is $4.40 per $1,000 value.

The proposed increase would make it $6.60.

"$200 on a hundred thousand dollar home would affect the sale of a home? Really, it may but it would be very rare I believe. If you are going to spend $100,000 on a home, it is not going to make a difference whether you are going to buy it or not going to buy it," said Bernie Fazzini, commissioner.

Commission plans to vote on the tax within the next 30 days.