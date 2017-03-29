Governor Justice's "Save our State" Tour Travels to Morgantown

Governor Jim Justice’s “Save our State” tour continued this afternoon at West Virginia University in front of hundreds inside the Mountainlair.

He was welcomed by WVU President Gordon Gee, Vice President for Health Sciences Dr. Clay Marsh, and Provost Joyce McConnell.

“Before you, you see your road warriors,” President Gee said to Governor Justice. “You see the people who are committed to you, committed to this state and believe in what you’re about.”

Governor Justice was joined by Department of Health and Human Resource Secretary Bill Crouch, Transportation Secretary Tom Smith to speak about the budget and his transportation plan to repair roads and bridges and create jobs.

“We have to do two things, and I don’t care how we do it and in what combination we do it,” Governor Justice said. “On the left side we cannot cripple us anymore. We cannot hurt us anymore. On the right side you’ve got to have immediate jobs.”

Secretary Smith said the Governor’s $2.8 billion transportation plan would create 48,000 immediate jobs while fixing the infrastructure, resulting in economic recovery. Those jobs, he said, would give many people who are out of work on the job training to begin employment as soon as possible.

He emphasized the importance of not taking away from higher education and programs that benefit the health of West Virginians. He detailed several ways to generate more money, one of which asking West Virginians to pay one penny for every $4 they spend.

“We can either do that and stabilize ourselves and have the good sense to not cut into higher ed or destroy K through 12 or turn our backs on the weakest, the oldest, the poorest,” Governor Justice continued.

Governor Justice also praised the area for its growth.

“Do you realize you live in an area that is prospering and doing so many good things?” Governor Justice said to the crowd. “In all honesty Charleston in many ways needs to take your playbook and run your playbook. But, we run it as a state don’t we? At end of the day you can become casualties because of the simple fact of how we gotta do it as a state.”