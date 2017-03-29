Heart health is often about more than just your heart.

The Genesis Salem Center hosted a Love Your Heart Day for their patients and any one interested in the community Wednesday. It was the fifth year for the event and vendors showcased everything from heart healthy foods to hearing tests and chiropractic exercises.

Organizers of the event said they continue the event each year as a way to educate the community about heart health and how it affects your total body wellness.

"It is all revolved around the heart so your kidneys, your liver and out all those different organs, your heart is the primary one so it all affects the heart so that's why its focused and geared around your heart," said Pamela Teeney, organizer.

Organizers of the event said they are already gearing up for next year's Love Your Heart Day.