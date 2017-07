One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m., near mile marker 137 of I-79 north, according to Marion County 911.

A semi-truck and a car were involved in the accident, officials said.

One person was taken by ambulance to Ruby Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, officials said.

West Virginia State Police will investigate the accident.