Cheat Lake Rotary Club to Hold Flags for Heroes Fundraiser

The Cheat Lake Rotary Club wants to bring a "Flags for Heroes" fundraiser to Morgantown.



The rotary presented the idea to Monongalia County Commission as it gains support and permission from the City, WVU, and the Division of Highways.



The group wants to put 200 flags along Don Knotts Boulevard and in front of WVU's Creative Arts Center to honor or remember local veterans.

Flags will be available for $50 to honor local heroes.



Flags for Heroes fundraiser chairman Jordan Feathers said, "Rotary is about community and service and actually our motto is service above self and we wanna bring back to the community. Uh, part of this fundraiser, the reason we're doing this is so we can take money, turn it back around and give it to the community."



The flags would be displayed from Memorial Day on Monday, May 29 until Flag Day on June 14.