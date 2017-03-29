WVU Students Compete in National Collegiate Landscape Competition

Students from WVU's Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design traveled to Utah this month for the 41st National Collegiate Landscape Competition.



The team went up against nearly 1,000 students and placed 15th out of 60 schools in competitions like plant identification, outdoor lighting, and constructing patios.



The three day event presented by the National Association of Landscape Professionals also had workshops and a career fair. Competitions ranged from installing working outdoor lighting to identifying and diagnosing plants and much more.