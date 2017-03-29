"Great to be Home:" Mazzulla Begins Stint as Fairmont State Head Coach

Joe Mazzulla has found success on the hardwood here in North Central West Virginia. Now, he’s back for more.

The former Mountaineer cager and Fairmont State assistant spent a short time away from the Friendly City, but Wednesday, he returned to Joe Retton Arena as the 12th men’s basketball coach in Falcon history.

"It's great to be home," said Mazzulla. “The last two years as an assistant, when some head coaching opportunities came, I knew I wasn’t ready. When this call came, I was ready. I had learned the things I needed to, and I’m excited to be home, excited to be with my family and my extended family here at Fairmont.”

Mazzulla did some of that learning away from West Virginia, as an assistant coach for the Maine Red Claws in the NBA Development League.

Mazzulla was an assistant under Jerrod Calhoun for three seasons at Fairmont State, and though the Falcons will lose four seniors from last season’s historic run, some athletes still remain from Mazzulla’s last stint with the Falcons, like starting point guard Jason Jolly and redshirt senior Caleb Davis.

“I have full faith in the team that we have now, and if we started a season tomorrow, I wouldn’t lose a second of sleep on the team that we have," said Mazzulla. "Yes, there was unbelievable talent there last year, and it just has to continue. The next man has to step up, and it’s our job as a staff to bring out the skill and bring out the talent.”

Mazzulla’s familiarity with Fairmont State basketball made him the perfect candidate to replace Calhoun, says athletic director Tim McNeely. The school’s administration planned weeks ago to tap Mazzulla if Calhoun decided to leave.

McNeely never considered another candidate.

“He certainly appreciates the history here, and what Coach Retton has done and some of the other coaches that followed – and certainly what Coach Calhoun has done," said Mazzulla. "Those things are very important to him. He’s a very cerebral, thoughtful guy, and he makes that a part of who he is and what he does.”

Mazzulla says he still shares a tight bond with Calhoun, who left the Falcons this week to become the head coach at Youngstown State. The two speak almost daily, and Calhoun was even the best man in Mazzulla’s wedding. But at age 28, Mazzulla takes over for Calhoun with expectations higher than ever at Fairmont State.

The Rhode Island native says he won’t shy away from the challenge of maintaining that winning tradition.

“We all know what the goal is," said Mazzulla. "The goal is to win a national championship. But it’s not a goal anymore. It’s an expectation and it’s a standard, so we’re going to live by that standard and we’re going to embrace it.”