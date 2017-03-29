UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Driver & Passenger Not Injured in I-79 Accident

UPDATE (3/29/17 at 11:30 a.m.):

A car was also involved in the tractor trailer rollover Wednesday morning.

A car was attempting to enter I-79 south at the Meadowbrook Mall exit heading toward Clarksburg. Due to construction in the area, oncoming traffic is supposed to yield to interstate traffic, but authorities are not sure if the driver of the car did so. The tractor trailer sideswiped the car and lost control, said Bridgeport Police.

There were two people in the tractor trailer, but neither one was injured in the incident. The driver of the car was transported to United Hospital Center. There is no word on that person's condition.

ORIGINAL:

A tractor trailer rolled over on I-79 Wednesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a tractor trailer rolled over the guardrail and hillside near mile marker 121 of I-79 south. The driver was not trapped in the vehicle, authorities said.

The Bridgeport Police Department will handle the investigation. The Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport EMS are also on scene.