Two People Jump From Window to Escape Fire in Shinnston

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a Shinnston home Wednesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911, the fire started just after 1 a.m. on High Street.

According to members of the Shinnston Volunteer Fire Department, a family of four was home at the time of the fire. Officials said the fire started downstairs and worked its way up to the second floor, where the family was. Two members of the family jumped from a second-story window, fire officials said.

Fire officials said the home had working smoke detectors that alerted the family of the fire.

One young boy was taken to United Hospital Center for a burn on his hand, fire officials said.

The house is considered a total loss, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said they are trying to help the family with clothing donations. A 12-year-old boy wears a size 14 in pants and a size 7 shoe. An 18-year-old boy wears a size 32/30 in pants and a size 10 shoe. Both boys and their father wear medium- and large-sized shirts. The father also wears a size 10 shoe, and the mother wears a size 7 in pants, a size 7 shoe, and a medium shirt. All donations can be dropped off at the Shinnston Volunteer Fire Department.

The Shinnston, Spelter, Worthington, Stonewood and Lumberport Volunteer Fire Departments, the Bridgeport Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and the Shinnston Police Department all responded to the scene.

The Shinnston Volunteer Fire Department will handle the investigation.