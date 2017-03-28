Fairmont Experiences Increase in Police Investigations

Increased crime in Fairmont in the last few weeks has led to a stretched police force.

During Tuesday evening's city council meeting, Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said his officers have been impressive despite the eight shooting investigations and three murders in the last month.

The city council acknowledged the Fairmont Police Department's diligence and hard work and thanked them for it.

"I just wanted to make sure the council understood the level of professionalism [shown by] everybody here, Fairmont Police Department personnel, investigators and patrolmen, it's just been extraordinary. And I couldn't be more proud of them," Shine said.

He went on to say the increased number of investigations has led to overtime and financial strain on the department. He also thanked the neighboring departments for their help in the last few weeks.