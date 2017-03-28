J.L. Abbott to Step Down as Fairmont Sr. Football Coach

Another coaching change is imminent in the Friendly City.
Fairmont Sr. football coach J.L. Abbott told 12 News Tuesday that he'll step down from his post after nine seasons. Abbott led the Polar Bears to the state championship game last season.
Abbott told 12 News that after that deep playoff run, he decided he was ready to move on.
Abbott's son, Jake, will graduate from Fairmont Sr. this spring and head to West Virginia as a walk-on. Abbott said this had no influence on his decision.
Marion County Superintendent Gary Price said the school board must approve Abbott's resignation before it becomes official. The next school board meeting is Monday.
