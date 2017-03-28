Calhoun Introduced at Youngstown State

With his family at his side, Jerrod Calhoun’s tenure as Youngstown State men’s basketball coach formally began Tuesday.

Calhoun, the 13th basketball coach in YSU history, was officially introduced at a press conference. He takes over the Penguins, a Division I program in the Horizon League, after leading Fairmont State to a berth in the national championship game and a program-record 34 wins.

During the press conference, Calhoun said the similarities between Fairmont and Youngstown are “scary.” Much like the eight-win Falcons team Calhoun inherited five years ago, he now takes over a 13-win Penguins team that’s never been to the NCAA Tournament. Calhoun said today, his vision is to take the program to new heights.

“When I got hired five years ago at Fairmont State, we had won eight games. People thought I was a young, cocky, crazy coach. Five years later, we won 124 games and put Fairmont State on the map,” said Calhoun. “We’re going to do the same thing here at Youngstown.”

Calhoun also expressed his faith in Joe Mazzulla, his replacement at Fairmont State. Mazzulla coached under Calhoun at Fairmont State for three seasons after playing for Bob Huggins at WVU.

Mazzulla played for the Mountaineers in 2010 when they went to the Final Four. Calhoun was then an assistant on Huggins’ staff.

“I took a picture in my office, and I had the regional championship [trophy], and all my office was cleaned out and I said, ‘don’t mess it up. It’s your turn,’” said Calhoun. “So he’s trained. He’s ready. I was excited for him, and it was just an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up.”

Mazzulla will be introduced Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Joe Retton Arena.

Photo courtesy Youngstown State athletics.