Volunteers at the Nutter Fort Bi-County Nutrition Program Deliver More Than Just Hot Meals

Sometimes a hot meal can do more than provide nutrition.

The Nutter Fort Bi-County Nutrition program and its volunteers work to provide friendship with a hot meal.

The Nutter Fort Bi-County Nutrition program delivers hundreds of meals to residents of North Central West Virginia every day and many of the hands that drive those wheels are that of volunteers.The Channel 12 News Team rode along during a route Tuesday and learned more about why volunteers are committed to delivering meals.

Gary and Milly Goetze have been dropping off meals for more than 11 years, ever since they moved to West Virginia from Maryland and Gary said they do it for the people.

"They are each 99 years old and they live alone and take care of themselves," said Gary Goetze about two of the people he delivers meals to.

"They are friendly, smiling, up and answering the door," added Gary's wife, Milly Goetze.

"A lot of times we are the only people they see that day," Gary Goetze said.

Gary and Milly Goetze agree that the hot meal they deliver does as much for them as it does for the people they meet.