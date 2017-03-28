Free Kidney Checkup For Clarksburg Community

The old saying goes that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and health screenings are a way to detect problems down the road.

Clarksburg community members took part in a free kidney check up Tuesday sponsored by the National Kidney Foundation. Kidney disease risk factors include high blood pressure and diabetes and health practitioners say checking your kidneys is vital to your overall health.

"One in three people are at increased risk for kidney disease. Diabetes is the leading cause and high blood pressure is the second leading cause so we want to make sure if a person does have risk factors for kidney disease that they get checked," said Cherie Peters of the National Kidney Foundation.

Visit the foundation's website for more information.