Consignment Sale to Benefit Christian Help

Items are being organized for the Children’s Consignment Sale of Morgantown, which begins on Thursday.

This twice a year event is the area’s largest consignment sale with over 30,000 new and gently used items from 150 consigners including children’s clothing, toys, strollers, maternity wear and more.

The sale is cash only and shoppers are asked to bring their own bag.

A portion of the profits and any unsold items will be donated to Christian Help to fund their next back to school event.

“Last year we have something like up 800 kids come through our doors and they got brand new outfits and backpacks full of school supplies,” said Mark Talkington, Marketing and Operations Manager at Christian Help. “We serve Mon and Preston County students with that.”

The sale will be at the National Guard Readiness Center at 90 Army Band Way in Morgantown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Saturday will be a half-price sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.