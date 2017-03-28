WVU Department of Geology and Geography Receives Software Gift

Geology and geography students at West Virginia University now have access to industry grade software to analyze the inside of the Earth.

Technology developer Schlumberger gifted its Petrel software platform that creates 3-D models of the Earth’s subsurface to the University.

The software is commercially valued at $53 million.

Faculty says it will be incorporated into classes and graduate student work to help students be better prepared for their future careers.

“This is what is used in industry,” said Tim Carr, Chair of the WVU Department of Geology and Geography. “This is industrial strength software. This is software meant to process very large data sets over many thousands of miles.”

The software is mostly used in the oil and gas industry to map geologic history and hazards and to explore resources.