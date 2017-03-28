Hundreds of Families Helped by Monongalia County Mobile Food Pantries

Since January, Monongalia County has made the extra effort to try and feed those in need with mobile food pantries and more, but the programs still have a long way to go.

“We were probably over the 300,000 mark,” said Tambra, Product Flow Coordinator with the Mountaineer Food Bank.

That’s 300,000 people across West Virginia considered food insecure, 16,000 of whom are in Monongalia County.

With a mobile food pantry each month the county has helped 729 families so far, with the goal transforming that 16,000 to zero one box of food at a time.

“It helps during the end of the month when you’re running out of food,” said Morgantown resident Megan Sypert who uses the mobile food pantries. “We’re running into where you don’t get much assistance with food stamps. You don’t get much help with income, so everything’s going down besides the price of food.”

“Sometimes I won’t eat so that they have enough,” said Beth Goff, when asked about how much the mobile food pantries have helped. “I have a large family. I have two teenagers and without this the end of the month is hard. We get stuff here that you typically don’t get at a food pantry.”

Each of this year’s three food pantries have been provided the Mountaineer Food Bank with help from the Pantry Plus More program in schools, but they’ll need more donations and sponsors to make it last.

“I sure I appreciate this,” said Shirley Shaffer, who also receives food from the pantries. “It means a lot to me and it helps.”

Because of the critical need, it will be some time before the numbers drop, which doesn’t discourage the volunteers.

“It’s going to take 12 months before we actually see a big decrease,” said Tambra. “My smaller communities I usually see them within 6 months. We might actually be working within this community for several years.”