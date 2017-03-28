Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Honors Women in Small Businesses During Luncheon

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce held a special luncheon Tuesday afternoon.

The chamber honored and focused on women who own and work in small businesses. The luncheon provided business women a chance to network and share successful strategic practices.

Small business owners said these type of gatherings help strengthen the overall business community.

I think a lot of times the women in small businesses don't get the recognition they deserve an there is a lot of us out there that people are totally not aware of," said business owner Joanie Oliverio. "So that's one of the great things about today's, just getting together and having that camaraderie amongst us."

The keynote speaker on Tuesday discussed the advantages of using digital media when trying to expand small businesses.