Poet Laureate Marc Harshman Visits Randolph County

As part of President Chris A. Woods weeklong inaugural celebration and in conjunction with the Davis & Elkins College Writers’ Series, the college is hosting West Virginia’s seventh Poet Laureate Marc Harshman as Celebrate Academics Day’s special guest.

During his time in the county, Harshman visited Montessori Early Learning Center to read to the students.

“Visiting the Montessori School was just a lovely extra for my time here in Elkins,” said Harshman. “Even though they are very young, I had an opportunity to share with them some of my children’s books and explain to them, in a rudimentary fashion,n just how it is that I’ve come to write books.”

Harshman shared “One Big Family” and “Only One” with the class Tuesday afternoon.

He will continue to share his talents by leading a writing workshop Tuesday, March 28 at 4 p.m. in Booth Library and on Wednesday, March 29 will present a public reading and book signing at 7 p.m. in Myles Center for the Arts on the college campus.