Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Workshop at Blackwater Falls State Park

Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) invites women to Blackwater Falls State park to give hunting, fishing, and other outdoor interests a try.

With a little help from instructors and mentors, women will get the opportunity to pursue outdoor cooking, archery, shotgun shooting, and boating.

Park Activities Coordinator Paulita Cousin said, “any woman that is interested in the outdoors, whether it be just a little bit of interest or full blown into it, has an opportunity to share that experience or that passion with other like-minded women.”

Registration has already begun for this year’s April 7-9 event. The activities encourage women to become more comfortable with outdoor interests.

The registration fee includes two nights lodging at Blackwater Falls State Park, five full meals, refreshments, all equipment, BOW swag, taxes and gratuity, special programs and class instruction.

To attend, women must be 18 or older and make reservations with Blackwater Falls Lodge by April 3. The cost for two people sharing a room is $250 per person; cabin accommodations are also available. Call 304-259-5216 to make reservations.