Test It Tuesday: PedEgg Power

Winter is officially over, which means it's almost pedicure season! So just what are the right tools for the job? Maybe it's the PedEgg Power!

Jeanie Lantz from Tuscan Sun Spa was going to help us find out. I asked her about the technique used at Tuscan Sun Spa for pedicures.

"Usually for exfoliation, we will use a microplane. Later, we'll follow up with a foot file," said Lantz, who said that's how technicians get clients' feet to be nice and smooth.

When asked about her initial impressions of the PedEgg Power...

"I think it's a good idea. I've actually used a different brand of this before, and I feel like it doesn't do any better than our traditional methods," said Lantz.

Lantz used the PedEgg Power on my left foot and then the professional Tuscan Sun Spa technique on my right foot. Then, we compared the two to see how it all plays out.

My toes looked absolutely perfect, but what about the heels of my feet? The PedEgg Power did not get my left foot as smooth as my right.

"I know the purpose is to save a little bit of time, but I feel like it took even longer," said Lantz. "I feel like the "at-home" products don't compare to the professional methods that we use."

The PedEgg Power costs $14.99.