Nexstar Names New Vice President and General Manager of WBOY

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. announced Tuesday that Jim Dodrill has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of WBOY-TV and WVAlways.com. Dodrill has served as WBOY-TV's General Sales Manager since 2012. He will begin his new role immediately, taking over for Larry Cottrill who was promoted, in February, to the same position at Nexstar affiliate WRIC, in Richmond, VA.

Dodrill is an accomplished industry veteran with over 25 years of executive experience in broadcasting, marketing and sales. Prior to serving as General Sales Manager, he served as General Manager of WVillustrated.com (“WVi”), the Morgantown-based digital portal providing comprehensive coverage of West Virginia University athletics.

From 2001 to 2012, Dodrill was Owner and President of J7 Marketing LLC in Bridgeport, WV where he provided strategic direction and marketing services for a variety of regional clients. Prior to that, he served as VP at EM-media Inc., a full-service advertising and public relations firm with offices in Steubenville, OH and Bridgeport, WV. There, Dodrill managed the day-to-day company operations and strategized with clients in budgeting, creative development, and demographic targeting. He began his broadcasting career at West Virginia Radio Corporation in 1991 as an Account Executive at WAJR-AM / WVAQ-FM serving North Central West Virginia, before being promoted to Local Sales Manager of WKKW-FM and later elevated to the position of Station Manager / Local Sales Manager of WFBY-FM / WSSN-FM.

Commenting on the appointment, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Doug Davis noted, “Jim has extensive broadcast television sales and local media management experience with a superior record of service throughout West Virginia. Importantly, he has been a dedicated leader at Nexstar with a proven history of generating strong sales performance by implementing innovative marketing solutions that deliver outstanding results for our clients. As a native of West Virginia, he has built deep community connections and a solid reputation as a trusted business partner who is committed to the growth and economic success of local businesses. With a results-oriented and entrepreneurial approach, his experience on the broadcast and agency side of the industry has been tremendously valuable to WBOY-TV in improving customer retention, generating new business and growing market share. Jim is taking the logical next step in his professional career with Nexstar and we have the highest degree of confidence in his ability to continue enhancing the effectiveness and value of our broadcast, digital and mobile services in Clarksburg-Weston.”

Commenting on his new role, Dodrill said, “For over two and a half decades, I have had the privilege of serving several outstanding communities in West Virginia and I am grateful to extend my record of service in my home state by taking on this new opportunity at Nexstar. With this promotion, I will leverage the business relationships, management, sales and marketing experience built over my career to generate results and further strengthen the position of our Clarksburg-Weston television and digital operations. As a native, I understand the opportunities and challenges that are facing West Virginia’s local residents and businesses. Nexstar’s strong commitment to superior local content production combined with its scalable diversified marketing solutions will yield distinct competitive advantages for our clients. I look forward to working alongside the exceptional local media teams at WBOY-TV and as we continue to build upon our commitment to deliver exceptional local programming for our viewers and outstanding business growth for our advertisers.”

Dodrill earned his Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management from West Virginia University. He supports several community organizations including Compassion International, American Cancer Society, United Way of Harrison County, Clarksburg Kiwanis Club, Bridgeport Little League Baseball, Harrison County Babe Ruth Baseball and Bridgeport Post 68 American Legion Baseball.

Dodrill and his wife, Jennifer, live in Bridgeport, WV with their three children.