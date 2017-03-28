Former Mountaineer Joe Mazzulla Named Fairmont State's New Basketball Coach

Fairmont State University officials announced Tuesday that Joe Mazzulla has been named as the new men's basketball coach, replacing Jerrod Calhoun, who accepted a Division I head coaching job at Youngstown State University on Monday. Mazzulla, a standout guard for West Virginia University has spent the last five years as an assistant coach at Glenville State College, Fairmont State and most recently with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA D-League.

"It is a privilege to welcome Joe back to Fairmont, and we couldn't be happier to have him as our next head men's basketball coach," said FSU Athletic Director Tim McNeely.

Mazzulla will be officially introduced at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Joe Retton Arena, during a news conference. Members of the public are invited to attend.

"I would like to thank President Rose, Athletic Director Tim McNeely, Coach Jerrod Calhoun, the entire community of Fairmont and the current players at Fairmont State University for giving me the opportunity to take over the FSU basketball program," said Mazzulla.

Mazzulla, a native of Johnston, R.I., and his wife Camai currently live in Fairmont with their two children, Michael Harden and Emmanuel Joseph Daniel Mazzulla.

"It is very humbling to get this opportunity and I'm excited to come home and lead a program that is loved and supported by a group of passionate community members. Fairmont is a special place," Mazzulla said.



