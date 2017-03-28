Drug Raid Underway in Lewis County; 27 Warrants Issued

UPDATE (3/28/17 at 7:45 p.m.):

Deputies are searching for seven people after arresting 20 in a drug roundup Tuesday.

The following people had warrants issued for their arrest. The names with an asterisk have yet to be located.

1. David Bishop

2. Frankie Pennington*

3. Travis Wiseman

4. Angela Donnellan

5. Shawnquel Holmes*

6. Christopher Peters*

7. Donald Lee Bowers*

8. Bobby Johnson

9. Jason Ancell*

10. Tyler Weaver

11. Dennis Ratliff

12. Zachery McKisic

13. Michael Pumphrey

14. Derrick Stalnaker

15. Ronald Wineberger

16. Caleb Daugherty

17. Christopher Moriarty*

18. Brenda Metz

19. Brittany Myers

20. David Marple

21. Jessica Butcher

22. Michael Garton

23. Betty Weimer

24. Anthony Mar*

25. Stephanie Stamper-Farley

26. Dina Cushman-Strader

27. Chapin Lynn Richards

ORIGINAL:

A drug raid is taking place Tuesday in Lewis County.

According to Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy, deputies are rounding up 27 people.

Gissy said some of those people may be in Upshur, Harrison, or Marion counties.

