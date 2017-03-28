Drug Raid Underway in Lewis County; 27 Warrants Issued

UPDATE (3/28/17 at 7:45 p.m.):
Deputies are searching for seven people after arresting 20 in a drug roundup Tuesday.
The following people had warrants issued for their arrest. The names with an asterisk have yet to be located.
1. David Bishop
2. Frankie Pennington*
3. Travis Wiseman
4. Angela Donnellan
5. Shawnquel Holmes*
6. Christopher Peters*
7. Donald Lee Bowers*
8. Bobby Johnson
9. Jason Ancell*
10. Tyler Weaver
11. Dennis Ratliff
12. Zachery McKisic
13. Michael Pumphrey
14. Derrick Stalnaker
15. Ronald Wineberger
16. Caleb Daugherty
17. Christopher Moriarty*
18. Brenda Metz
19. Brittany Myers
20. David Marple
21. Jessica Butcher
22. Michael Garton
23. Betty Weimer
24. Anthony Mar*
25. Stephanie Stamper-Farley
26. Dina Cushman-Strader
27. Chapin Lynn Richards
ORIGINAL:
A drug raid is taking place Tuesday in Lewis County.
According to Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy, deputies are rounding up 27 people.
Gissy said some of those people may be in Upshur, Harrison, or Marion counties.
Stay with 12 News for updates.
