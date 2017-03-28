Crews Fight Fire at Clarksburg Bar & Grill

UPDATE (3/28/17 at 1:15 p.m.):

According to fire officials, the fire at Kickstand's Bar & Grill started near the kitchen and office area of the facility.

The entire structure is damaged but is not a total loss, officials said.

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Harrison County early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire happened around 2 a.m. at Kickstand's Bar & Grill on Junkins Avenue in the Adamston area of Clarksburg.

No one was injured, authorities said.

The Clarksburg Fire Department, the Clarksburg Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, and Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene.

Clarksburg Fire Department will handle the investigation.