City of Buckhannon Works to Engage Youth

The Academy Elementary Chorale opened the Youth Engagement Town Hall Meeting in Buckhannon Monday evening. The group of young singers represent what officials in Buckhannon hope to see much more of in the coming months, youth engagement.

Mayor David McCauley said the purpose of the meeting was to engage teenagers and attract young adults in order to better the city and slow high rates of drug use and obesity among young people.

"We have a lot of kids that aren't engaged in any activities. We've sorely missed the mark to retain let alone recruit people 18-30 to sort of retain that well of folks that we need," said McCauley.

During the meeting various representatives from the school board, the local community center and other organizations spoke about ways to get young people involved in different activities.

McCauley said the city does well with elementary school aged kids, opposed to older groups.

"The problem happens when those kids become middle school-age, they disengage. They don't continue to be involved in those things. Is it facility related? Is it just them getting caught up with social media and texting and things like that," McCauley said.

In order to reach more teens McCauley said they'll have to cater to a wider variety of interests.

"More holistic development, we don't just cater to the jocks, the athletes of the world. We're going to be looking at holistic programs that feature other types of outdoor recreation as well as embracement of the arts."

The meetings are open to the public. McCauley encourages young people to attend in order to give input regarding how to attract, retain and engage their peers.

For more information regarding meeting times visit the city's website, here.