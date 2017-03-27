UPDATE: 3 Charleston Men Arrested After Morgantown Armed Robbery

UPDATE (3/28/17 at 12 p.m.):

Three people were arrested in Harrison County Monday after an armed robbery in Morgantown.

Jaymere Pratt, 19, Tyrell Davis, 20, and Jordan Kinney, 20, all of Charleston, are each charged with one count of first-degree robbery, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

When police arrived at an apartment near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Baird Street, the victim said he was just robbed by three men. The man said the robbers forced their way into his apartment, made him lie on the floor, held him at gunpoint and robbed him.

Police identified a suspect vehicle, which was stopped in Harrison County. During this time, the items that were stolen during the robbery were recovered.

All three men are currently in the North Central Regional Jail.

ORIGINAL:

Harrison County deputies detained persons of interest in connection to a reported Morgantown armed robbery on Monday.

According to Sheriff Robert Matheny, a BOLO was issued for a maroon Pontiac around 12:30 p.m.

Matheny said at around 3:30 p.m., deputies saw a vehicle matching the description traveling south on I-79 near mile marker 114.

Following a traffic stop, deputies detained the individuals to be questioned by Morgantown Police.

The Morgantown Police Department will release any additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest.