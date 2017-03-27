UPDATE: Missing Pocahontas County Man Found

UPDATE (3/28/17 11:35 a.m.):

James E. Baxter was located and is safe according to the Pocahontas 911.

The Pocahontas County Sheriff's Department and the West Virginia State Police are looking for a missing Pocahontas County man.

James E. Baxter, 77, was last seen at his residence on Woodrow Road in Marlinton, according to a silver alert from Pocahontas County 911.

Baxter is described as 5'6", 220 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

According to Pocahontas County 911, Baxter left his residence on March 25 driving a 2001 Dodge 3500 quad cab 1 ton Duley truck with WV license plate B188138 pulling a 1996 EBY 28-32 ft gooseneck stock trailer with WV license plate C291958.

He was traveling east towards Lancaster, Pennsylvania, but has not been heard from since his departure.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Department at (304) 799-4567.