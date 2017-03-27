Mon Power to Service Utility Poles

Mon Power is inspecting about $23,000 utility poles in its service area.



The project will cost about $1.7 million and crews said they expect to replace about 600 poles before the end of the year.



Officials said they check for damage from several sources as well as the age of the pole.

"We get to them once every 12 years," said Todd Meyers, First Energy external Communications manager. "We look at them, make sure insects haven't hollowed them out inside or make sure cars and weather haven't weakened them."



This is part of Mon Power's $166-million in project spending for 2017.