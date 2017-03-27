Temporary Road Closure in Marion County - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Temporary Road Closure in Marion County

There will be a road closure in Marion County.

Tuesday through Friday, Chesapeake Road will be closed, about a tenth of a mile from the intersection with Monumental Road.

The road will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

The division of highways says crews will be fixing a slide.

