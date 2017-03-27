MCPARC Giving Back to Community - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

MCPARC Giving Back to Community

By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission is helping 28 organizations complete community projects.

MCPARC is giving out nearly $60,000 through its community grant program.

28 agencies will receive funding for projects like playground equipment, ball field repairs and sport courts.

"It's a wonderful program," said Tony Michalski, MCPARC director. "I've been involved with it now for 18 years so i can drive any place across the county and see a park or a ballfield or kids playing on a piece of equipment that i know we helped make possible."

Since the community grant program's inception in 1989, it has awarded nearly $900,000 to various organizations.

