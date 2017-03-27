MCPARC Giving Back to Community

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission is helping 28 organizations complete community projects.
MCPARC is giving out nearly $60,000 through its community grant program.
28 agencies will receive funding for projects like playground equipment, ball field repairs and sport courts.
"It's a wonderful program," said Tony Michalski, MCPARC director. "I've been involved with it now for 18 years so i can drive any place across the county and see a park or a ballfield or kids playing on a piece of equipment that i know we helped make possible."
Since the community grant program's inception in 1989, it has awarded nearly $900,000 to various organizations.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.