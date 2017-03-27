MCPARC Receives Grant to Build Kayak Dock

Another grant from that program will provide easier accessibility to the Monongahela River from Rivesville.

The $2,500 grant will cover the cost of a kayak launch and ladder to the river.

The grant writer said he is an avid kayaker but found it difficult to get in and out of the river near the docks.

He said he hopes this will bring more people into Marion County.



"This particular part of the Mon. River has a lot of history," said Roland Hunn, grant writer. "There's a lot to see and do in these towns; Prickett's Fort, Palatine Park, Rivesville, there's all history there."



The Marion County Commission is also working with the Division of Natural Resources to install kayak launches at Palatine Park.