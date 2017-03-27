Community Health Fair at Broaddus Hospital

The Barbour County Community Health Fair will be held Saturday, April 1 at Broaddus Hospital from 7-11 a.m.

This event offers a host of free health screens, discounted lab profiles and other tests, and health and wellness information.

The Broaddus Hospital laboratory will be conducting blood tests from 7-10 a.m. The $35 health panel includes complete blood count, lipid levels, and comprehensive metabolic chemistry.

“We think that this is really important because it gives the community an opportunity to learn; we will have people to talk about healthy eating, exercise, and other wellness initiatives,” said Broaddus Hospital C.E.O. Jeff Powelson. “One of our big focuses now is trying to help people get healthy and keep them healthy.”

Radiology will offer aortic and carotid artery screenings. CT lung screenings will be available and Women’s Healthcare providers will offer free pap smear and breast exams.

Some screenings require an appointment and may be scheduled by calling (304) 457-8162.