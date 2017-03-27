Jerrod Calhoun Named Youngstown State Coach After Deep Fairmont State NCAA Run

Through a release on its website, Youngstown State University announced Monday that it had hired Jerrod Calhoun as its new men's basketball coach. Calhoun is fresh off of a run to NCAA Division II national championship game with Fairmont State University.

"Jerrod Calhoun brings every attribute that we were looking for in a head coach to our basketball program," Youngstown State Athletic Director Ron Strollo said. "Not only does he have an enormously successful track record as a head coach, he also has experience with a high-major Division I program as an assistant coach, strong regional recruiting ties and a passion to be at Youngstown State."

Calhoun, an Ohio native, led the Falcons for the past five seasons, guiding them to the NCAA Tournament four times and compiling a 124-38 overall record. Calhoun leaves the program with the second-highest winning percentage all-time (behind Joe Retton).

"I want to thank (Youngstown State) President (Jim) Tressel, Athletic Director Ron Strollo and the entire YSU community for the opportunity to lead this program," Calhoun said.

Calhoun also spent time as an assistant coach at West Virginia University under Coach Bob Huggins and at Walsh University, prior to that.

"We are extremely happy for Jerrod and his family and wish them the best of luck at Youngstown State," said Fairmont State Director of Athletics Tim McNeely. "Over the past five seasons, Jerrod has built the Fairmont State basketball program into a regional and national power."

Fairmont State officials have not released any information on a potential replacement for Calhoun.

