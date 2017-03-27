Jerrod Calhoun Named Youngstown State Coach After Deep Fairmont State NCAA Run

Through a release on its website, Youngstown State University announced Monday that it had hired Jerrod Calhoun as its new men's basketball coach. Calhoun is fresh off of a run to NCAA Division II national championship game with Fairmont State University.
"Jerrod Calhoun brings every attribute that we were looking for in a head coach to our basketball program," Youngstown State Athletic Director Ron Strollo said. "Not only does he have an enormously successful track record as a head coach, he also has experience with a high-major Division I program as an assistant coach, strong regional recruiting ties and a passion to be at Youngstown State."
Calhoun, an Ohio native, led the Falcons for the past five seasons, guiding them to the NCAA Tournament four times and compiling a 124-38 overall record. Calhoun leaves the program with the second-highest winning percentage all-time (behind Joe Retton).
"I want to thank (Youngstown State) President (Jim) Tressel, Athletic Director Ron Strollo and the entire YSU community for the opportunity to lead this program," Calhoun said.
Calhoun also spent time as an assistant coach at West Virginia University under Coach Bob Huggins and at Walsh University, prior to that.
"We are extremely happy for Jerrod and his family and wish them the best of luck at Youngstown State," said Fairmont State Director of Athletics Tim McNeely. "Over the past five seasons, Jerrod has built the Fairmont State basketball program into a regional and national power."
Fairmont State officials have not released any information on a potential replacement for Calhoun.
Through FSU, Calhoun released the following statement:
A letter from Coach Calhoun to the Fairmont community
My family and I cannot thank the Fairmont State community enough for the support we have received over the last five years. I am proud of everything we accomplished, proud to leave the program in great shape for the future and thankful for the incredible memories and relationships made.
I have an incredible opportunity to return to Northeast Ohio and become the head men's basketball coach at Youngstown State University. As I weighed my options and explored this opportunity I found many similarities to the situation I am leaving here. You build with people, and I am forever grateful for the people who supported us in every imaginable way.
We had tremendous moments and seasons here, all of which were made possible by the effort and passion put forth by our players. Our administration and fans brought similar passion, and being able to head up a program that made so many people proud is one of the biggest honors of my life.
Fairmont State Basketball will continue to thrive. Again, I can't say enough about Dr. Rose and the administration and the fans who make the program unique. We were fortunate enough to recruit champions, and those players will continue to give Fairmont State their best on and off the floor.
I'll be watching from afar, and I am fully confident the Falcons will keep winning. This was a difficult decision for me because Fairmont State is a special place and will always hold a special place in my heart.
I will always be a Falcon. Thank you.
Coach Calhoun
