Belington Responds to Philippi Fire Fee

Philippi City Council unanimously voted in favor of the city fire fee ordinance on February 21.

City residents and businesses will be charged $5 monthly to their water utility bill which will assist and maintain the fire department and equipment. In response, Belington Mayor is considering a fire fee increase.

“It’s a possibility that maybe the finance committee should look into maybe increasing,” said Mayor Matt Ryan. “As everybody is aware price of fuel, price of equipment, price of everything goes up, but the money they got coming in is not—it has stayed the same since the ‘90s.”

Currently, residents who live within city limits pay $2, which averages to $2,000 per month.

The cost has not been addressed since the fee was established in the late ‘90s, and costs to sustain the department continue to rise.