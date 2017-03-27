Preston County Commission Receives Approved Budget From Auditor's Office

The Preston County Commission just received their approved budget from the auditor's office.

Commissioners said a majority of the budget goes toward salaries.



One salary was put on hold at the County Assessor's Office for an employee leave of absence due to an injury while doing assessments.

This money will now go towards a computer screen magnifier, filing cabinets to eliminate document pileups, and a new desk.

Commissioners said they were conservative with their budget this year.

"Thankfully the other office holders took that cue from us and they kept their budgets pretty much the same and some people actually decreased their budgets a little bit, where they could. I think that's a big benefit for the taxpayers of the county," said Don Smith, County Commissioner.

"It would make our work a whole lot easier. It's hard to look through a pile of files on top of a desk. And it is hard when you are trying to open a file and it falls down. And it's hard on the people that work here, their physical condition as far as filing cabinets that are broken, and hard to file," said Connie Ervin, County Assessor.

The cost for the new filing cabinets and screen magnifier would be a total of $3,050.