Bridgeport Experiences Several Car Break-Ins

The Bridgeport Chief of Police is investigating car break-ins from the weekend of March 24-26.

Chief John Walker of the Bridgeport Police Department started his Monday investigating several break-ins that happened on Friday and Saturday night in residential areas of Bridgeport. He said that residential areas off of a main road often fall victim to car break-ins because people simply leave their cars in the drive way and unlocked.

Chief Walker said to protect yourself from a break-in by being mindful of the belongings in your car and keep it locked.

"This seems to occur in rashes. We will have it every 4 or 5 months, a spell of autos getting broken into. It seems like thieves are preying on people who are leaving their vehicles unlocked. Each time that this comes up we always try to make a public announcement to lock your vehicles," said Chief Walker.

Chief Walker said small amounts of money were the only reports of items missing.