Randolph County EMS Opens Station in Harman

Randolph County EMS has opened a third station. EMS Station 3 is in Harman near the intersection of Routes 33 and 32.

“We have always had just one unit here before,” said Mayor Jerry Teter. “A lot of times when we go out to car wrecks we need a second unit and we had to wait for Elkins to come, and the second unit is going to be really helpful on real bad accidents or something that we need to respond two units on.”

With an additional truck and closer location, response time will be much less for Harman residents and surrounding areas.

With one full-time staff and several volunteers, the opening last Monday has been smooth up to this point.