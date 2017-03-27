Free Kidney Health Check in Clarksburg

Keeping up with your health can make all the difference in how you feel and keeping your kidneys in check is an important indicator for high blood pressure and diabetes.

A free kidney health check is being held at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Clarksburg Tuesday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The kidney screening includes a blood pressure check and body mass index assessment.

"Kidneys actually affects high blood pressure and if you are diabetic, kidneys are one of the organs that are affected so anyone at risk for kidney diseases - people with high blood pressure, diabetes, anyone with family history of any kidney failures and anyone age 60 and older actually should get checked," said Dr. Joanne Niere, family medicine resident at United Health Center.

The kidney screening is free to all adults 18 and older and health professionals will be available to talk to anyone interested.