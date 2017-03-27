Man Arrested for Embezzling from Fairmont State University

A Harrison County man was arrested after he allegedly embezzled funds from his employer, Fairmont State University.

Edward Reger, 54, of Nutter Fort, was serving as an application/IR specialist in Computer Support Services when he embezzled approximately $1,300, according to FSU Police.

Reger allegedly manipulated financial software data to fraudulently reflect monetary deposits made to his personal account, which allowed him to make purchases on his employee ID card, police said.

Police said Reger made fraudulent purchases totaling $1,359, which occurred at various intervals between August 2009 and January 2017.

Reger is charged with embezzlement.