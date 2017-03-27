UPDATE: Missing Man Found Safe in Webster County

Update (3/28/17 at 9:25 a.m.)

Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County, according to Webster County 911 OES officials.

Ranson had parked at his friend's home in Scott Depot and traveled to a camp in his friend’s vehicle. Ranson was reunited with his family Tuesday morning.

The Webster County OEM commends WV Natural Resources Police, WV State Police, Webster County Sheriff’s Department, Webster Springs VFD, and the many citizens and volunteers who assisted in this search.

Original Story (3/27/17 at 3:45 p.m.)

A man has been reported missing after he traveled to Webster County for a fishing trip over the weekend.

Joe Ranson, Jr., 60, of Hurricane, traveled to Webster Springs on Saturday morning to fish. He was last heard from at 1:30 p.m., when he sent a text message to his son, according to the Webster County Office of Emergency Services.

Ranson was driving a 2014 black Ford Escape with West Virginia license plate OYC-384, authorities said. The back glass of his vehicle has a "thin blue line" decal, and there is a WVU plate on the front end.

Ranson is approximately 5'6" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Ranson's whereabouts, please contact the West Virginia Natural Resources Police at 304-203-3474.