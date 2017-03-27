Woman Arrested After Cats Found in Freezer in Charleston - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Woman Arrested After Cats Found in Freezer in Charleston

A Charleston woman has been arrested after her landlord discovered multiple dead cats in her west side apartment.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, Madeline Gourevitch was arrested Friday.

Animal Control found deceased cats "steps from her front door' and "attached to her floor", according to the KCHA.

Cats were also found in garbage bags within her refrigerator and freezer. 

An examination conducted by the KCHA's medical team found that the cat's apparent cause of death was starvation.

The Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.

