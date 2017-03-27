Columbus Women Missing Out of Clarksburg

The Clarksburg Police Department is currently looking for a missing woman.



Keyairy Wilson, 30, from Columbus, Ohio, is a black woman, standing 5' 7" and approximately 125 pounds according to authorities.



Wilson was last seen in the North View neighborhood of Clarksburg on March 20.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarksburg Police Department Dispatch at 304-624-1618, Clarksburg Police Department Dispatch at 304-624-1641 or The Clarksburg Police Department Tip Line at 304-624-1625.