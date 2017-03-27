Monday Motivation: Tidying Up!

If you're like many people staying organized is a constant challenge but what if you could get rid of clutter forever. Marie Kundo, a Japanese organization expert, says she has found the life changing secret to tidying up!

It seems that people are hooked. Her book selling more than 2 million copies and inspiring countless Youtube videos!

The key to her method is simple. Keep only the things that spark joy-if it doesn't bring you joy get rid of it! WBOY's Marisa Matyola tested out some of her tips.

Start by putting everything you own in front of you and decide item by item what makes you happy. If something no longer sparks joy, thank it for its service, and say goodbye!

It sounds silly but Kondo's method could have real effects.

Julie Mills, CPO, owner of All Squared Away said, "We indulge in gluttony and we indulge in buying, consumerism is rampant. I think it just sort of brings us back down and it helps us be mindful."

Once you start to think about your stuff this way it becomes shocking to see how easy it is to let things go.

Once you purged everything that you don't love, you can't just shove stuff back in draws. You have to listen to your clothes to make sure they are happy the way they are being stored. That means folding everything so it stands upright, hanging the items that would be happiest hanging and rolling your socks up like pieces of sushi.

Marisa Matyola said, "Some of the tips sounds crazy but I actually do feel better and happy!"

If this still doesn't inspire you to tidy up don't worry!

Mills added, "You just have to take some of the methods. Use what works and what doesn't work maybe you might be able to impart your own style."