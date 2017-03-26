College and Community Package 15,000 Meals

Davis & Elkins College begins inauguration week by serving others.

Sunday night the college hosted a hunger relief effort to kick off the week-long activities leading up to the inauguration of President Chris Wood. Community residents and organizations were invited to join the college in the community service project.

“This is the beginning of our inauguration activities for this week, and it was very important that we began the week with service, service to our community and indeed to our world, and the opportunity to package 15,000 meals that will be served to those around the world it just a wonderful thing,” said President Wood.

“It’s a wonderful way for all of us to come together and be in service to our fellow human beings.”

In partnership with Rise Against Hunger (RAH) volunteers participated in an assembly-line packaging of dehydrated meals.

Brady Smith of RAH was confident the group could have done several times more than the 15,000 meals in one hour. With a group of over 200 students, faculty, and community volunteers, 15,000 meals were packaged in just half an hour.

The meal packages will be shipped around the world to support school feeding programs and crisis relief.

The college hopes to make this service project an annual endeavor. For more information on how to volunteer or organize an event, visit here.