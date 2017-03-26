Breathe Ladies Conference Held at Lakeview Resort

Sunday afternoon the Breathe Ladies Conference was held at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown.

This was an opportunity for women to gather and discuss what it means to take a deep breath, taking a break from the craziness of life.

Special guest speaker, Annie F. Downs says that many women who attend are looking to heal from past hurts and to find joy.

"We see a bunch of women who want more of God, and who want more joy. Those two things go hand in hand, more of God, brings you more joy," said Downs.

Downs also says that it is important to take a break from life and think.

"Part of what I'm here to remind women and to remind our friends is that you can either actively look for opportunities to rest and to breathe. Sometimes you're just supposed to sit back and watch for them to show up. Like, you watch the lake, or watch a game. Sometimes it's passive, and sometimes it's active. Learning how to separate those two is really important," said Downs.

This event was sponsored by Daughter of the King Ministries, a new Morgantown 501 -C-3 non profit organization.